Chorley’s only milkshake, bubble tea and smoothies bar is hosting a birthday party - and you’re invited!

Bubble n Shake, 98 Market Street, will be celebrating on Saturday, July 13, in aid of Derian House Children’s Hospice.

From 11am - 5pm there will be specialist milkshakes, festival glitter, live entertainment and a chance to win some prizes.

