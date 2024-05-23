Bubble n Shake Bar Chorley to mark 10 year anniversary with glitter party to help sick children

By Emma Downey
Published 23rd May 2024, 14:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Chorley’s only milkshake, bubble tea and smoothies bar is hosting a birthday party - and you’re invited!

Bubble n Shake, 98 Market Street, will be celebrating on Saturday, July 13, in aid of Derian House Children’s Hospice.

Bubble n Shake Bar in Chorley is hosting a birthday party - and you’re invited! Bubble n Shake Bar in Chorley is hosting a birthday party - and you’re invited!
Bubble n Shake Bar in Chorley is hosting a birthday party - and you’re invited!

From 11am - 5pm there will be specialist milkshakes, festival glitter, live entertainment and a chance to win some prizes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone Sign up for our free newsletters now Derian House cares for more than 400 babies, children, young people and their families from across the North West.

It will cost £6 million to run services at Derian House in 2024 and with minimal government funding, it relies heavily on generosity of its supporters to raise 70p in every £1 to keep it running.

Related topics:babiesPeopleSupportersChorley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.