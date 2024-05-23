Bubble n Shake Bar Chorley to mark 10 year anniversary with glitter party to help sick children
Bubble n Shake, 98 Market Street, will be celebrating on Saturday, July 13, in aid of Derian House Children’s Hospice.
From 11am - 5pm there will be specialist milkshakes, festival glitter, live entertainment and a chance to win some prizes.
Derian House cares for more than 400 babies, children, young people and their families from across the North West.
It will cost £6 million to run services at Derian House in 2024 and with minimal government funding, it relies heavily on generosity of its supporters to raise 70p in every £1 to keep it running.
