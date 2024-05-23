1 . Former St Paul's Church, St Paul's Square, Preston

Sector Security Service Limited want to make internal changes and add 106 solar panels to the Grade II-listed former St Paul's Church in Preston. The alterations to the existing ground floor layout of the existing building – previously used as a radio/recording studio and ancillary commercial accommodation involve opening up some internal areas to allow natural light and ventilation into the space. New female toilets are proposed and existing male toilets and an existing accessible disabled toilet are to be unchanged. The solar panels are proposed to be installed on the three south facing roof slopes of the existing roofs. Photo: Google