It’s been a busy week for the planning departments at Preston and South Ribble Borough Councils.
As well as plans to expand the Rosemere Cancer Centre, there’s also plans to change a supermarket, add 106 solar panels to a listed former church, and to demolish a suburban bungalow to make way for two houses.
To find out more, click on the highlights we’ve picked out below.
1. Former St Paul's Church, St Paul's Square, Preston
Sector Security Service Limited want to make internal changes and add 106 solar panels to the Grade II-listed former St Paul's Church in Preston. The alterations to the existing ground floor layout of the existing building – previously used as a radio/recording studio and ancillary commercial accommodation involve opening up
some internal areas to allow natural light and ventilation into the space.
New female toilets are proposed and existing male toilets and an existing accessible disabled toilet are to be unchanged. The solar panels are proposed to be installed on the three south facing roof slopes of the existing roofs. Photo: Google
2. Medinah Supermarket, 35 Blackpool Road, Preston
Plans have been tabled for a part change of use of an existing supermarket at 35 Blackpool Road, Preston, to a bakery and hot food stall, with alterations to ther front elevation including the installation of an external canopy. Photo: google
3. Spar House Farm, Lewth Lane, Preston
An application has been made to convert an argricultural barn at Spar House Farm, Lewth Lane, Preston into two houses, including a two storey extension to the rear and external alterations. Photo: Google
4. 6 Parklands Avenue, Penwortham
A planning in principal application has been made for the demolition of a bungalow at 6 Parklands Avenue, Penwortham, and the formation of two houses in its place. Photo: Google
