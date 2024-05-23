The owner of 233 Station Road has applied for permission to change its use from storage on the first floor into a self-contained residential flat with an entrance on Sergeant Street.The owner of 233 Station Road has applied for permission to change its use from storage on the first floor into a self-contained residential flat with an entrance on Sergeant Street.
Changes at supermarket and former Rock FM site among 7 new planning applications in Preston and South Ribble

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 23rd May 2024, 13:56 BST

Some of these might affect you.

It’s been a busy week for the planning departments at Preston and South Ribble Borough Councils.

As well as plans to expand the Rosemere Cancer Centre, there’s also plans to change a supermarket, add 106 solar panels to a listed former church, and to demolish a suburban bungalow to make way for two houses.

To find out more, click on the highlights we’ve picked out below.

Sector Security Service Limited want to make internal changes and add 106 solar panels to the Grade II-listed former St Paul's Church in Preston. The alterations to the existing ground floor layout of the existing building – previously used as a radio/recording studio and ancillary commercial accommodation involve opening up some internal areas to allow natural light and ventilation into the space. New female toilets are proposed and existing male toilets and an existing accessible disabled toilet are to be unchanged. The solar panels are proposed to be installed on the three south facing roof slopes of the existing roofs.

Plans have been tabled for a part change of use of an existing supermarket at 35 Blackpool Road, Preston, to a bakery and hot food stall, with alterations to ther front elevation including the installation of an external canopy.

An application has been made to convert an argricultural barn at Spar House Farm, Lewth Lane, Preston into two houses, including a two storey extension to the rear and external alterations.

A planning in principal application has been made for the demolition of a bungalow at 6 Parklands Avenue, Penwortham, and the formation of two houses in its place.

