Dunkin’ Donuts saw queues build around the outside of the building as hungry punters keen to take a look inside the new Preston shop.

The opening of Preston’s newest Dunkin’ Donuts went down a treat as people waited outside the Capitol Centre shop from 9am on Tuesday (April 18). And there were long queues of hungry punters eager to be among the first to sample the all-American treats for themselves.

Not to be outdone, the Post headed down to the Capital Centre to try out what the store has to offer. And it was definitely worth the trip out to see for ourselves what the hype is all about.

When does Dunkin Donuts open?

Before cutting the ribbon and announcing the official opening at 10.30am, people waiting in line had a chance to win free gifts via the ‘Dunk to Win’ basketball game outside the shop. With a diverse range of Prestonians giving it a go, and creating even more anticipation to get inside and try the food. The shop was also offering goodie bags to the first 50 customers on the day containing official Dunkin merchandise.

What’s the verdict on Preston’s Dunkin Donuts?

The Post’s reporter Hannah Bridgeman ordered a Mr Happy doughnut, cookies and cream flavoured doughnut, and a lotus biscoff doughnut. It is definitely a sweeter breakfast than normal but the treat was definitely worth it.

The coffee was of great quality, as we had an iced latte with oat milk to cool us down from the hype of the opening and the unusually warm British weather outside. We weren’t the only customers with a smile on our faces as plenty of those around us had positive things to say regarding the Dunkin treats, it was blatant to see the store is already guaranteed to be a hit in Preston.

1 . Dunkin Donuts Preston Reporter Hannah Bridgeman ready to try out drinks and donuts at the opening of Dunkin Donuts at the Capitol Centre, Preston. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . Dunkin Donuts Preston Customer Gina Mathers models her new hoodie at the opening of Dunkin Donuts at the Capitol Centre, Preston. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . Dunkin Donuts Preston A selection of sweet treats and cups available ahead of the opening of Dunkin Donuts at the Capitol Centre, Preston. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

4 . Dunkin Donuts Preston Customer Paul Smith with his hoodie at the opening of Dunkin Donuts at the Capitol Centre, Preston. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4