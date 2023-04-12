Preston Dunkin' Donuts announces official opening date… and it’s giving away free doughnuts!

Dunkin’ say they are on a mission to energise the UK through great-tasting coffee and doughnuts, with their next stop being Preston, and they have finally revealed the store’s opening date.

When is Dunkin’ Donuts Preston opening?

Preston’s first ever Dunkin’ store is set to open at the Capitol Centre on Tuesday April, 18 at 10am. It will also be the first Dunkin’ store in Lancashire.

What can you expect from the launch?

Dunkin’ say they’ve got an “incredible” launch event planned, including: ribbon cutting, Dunkin’ games to win goodies, exclusive giveaways, and “positive energy included in every purchase”,

The coffee and donut store is also giving away up to 200 free donuts in their exclusive ‘Dunk to Win’ game, along with goodie bags to the first 50 customers on the day.

Meanwhile, Preston Dunkin’ will be offering any free drink when customers buy a box of six donuts, from the opening day until May 11.

What does Dunkin’ Donuts say?

James Guy, New Store Openings Manager at Dunkin’ UK, said, “We can’t wait to bring even more positive energy to Preston through our everyday value deals, delicious donuts and freshly brewed coffee.

“We’re so excited to open our doors to everyone at the launch event, where we’ll be giving you the chance to win free donuts, grab some DUNKIN goodies and experience our positive energy first hand!”

Are there any other Dunkin’ events?

There is also going to be a family fun day at the new store on Saturday, May 20. On the day guests can expect face painting, more freebies and even a ‘design your own donut’ competition.

What can you expect from the store?

All of Dunkin’s donuts are produced daily and hand-finished with a wide range of toppings and fillings. Their menu features classic donuts such as the Original Glazed to premium donuts like the Rocky Road and Cookie Creme Blast.

Dunkin’ also sells Munchkins (doughnut holes), pastries and an array of hot and cold drinks. You can check out the full menu online.