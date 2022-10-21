According to planning documents, the American chain is looking to take over the former Carphone Warehouse unit at Walton-le-Dale's Capitol Centre.

Landlords The Royal London UK Real Estate Fund are now seeking permission from South Ribble Borough Council to change the use to allow the retail sale of food and drink and as a café / coffee shop.

Photo Neil Cross; The former Carphone Warehouse at the Capitol Centre is to become a Dunkin' Donuts

What do they want?

In a letter to planning chiefs, an agent for the Fund states: "Dunkin’ propose to use Unit 4 for the retail sale of doughnuts and associated bakery products and sandwiches plus the sale of coffee and other hot and cold beverages on and off the premises."

The proposed Dunkin’ café will contain approximately 50 covers and the cafe element is said to be the predominant part of the operation.

Dunkin Donuts has locations across the country, the nearst being at Robin Retail Park in Wigan.

The company has been approached for comment on the plans.

What's the background?

Unit 4 has a floorspace area of 186 sqm (2,000 sqft) and has been vacant since Carphone Warehouse moved out in April 2020.

The application states: "The proposals enable a vacant unit to be occupied. This is significant in terms of the challenging retail market."

If the plans are approved, it would be the lastest in a line of new openings at the Capitol Centre.