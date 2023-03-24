Dunkin Donuts: Here's the latest on the new cafe opening at the Capitol Centre - and the jobs on offer
Bosses at Dunkin Donuts are getting ready to open their new cafe in Preston.
In October, the Post revealed that then owner of the Capitol Centre, The Royal London UK Real Estate Fund, was seeking permission to change the use of a former Carphone Warehouse unit to allow the retail sale of food and drink and as a café/coffee shop.
Dunkin Donuts were named as the operator in the documents.
Jobs on offer
Change of use permission has since been granted, work has started on the building, and now Dunkin jobs are being advertised.
This week on indeed.com, shift manager and assistant general manager roles for the outlet were on offer.
The shift manager role is paid £9.65 a hour and can be full or part time.
The assistant manager role isn’t listed with a salary, but comes with 28 days paid holiday and full training “to help deliver our amazing steps to service in providing quality beverage and bakery products.”
Dunkin Donuts have not responded to the Post’s requests for more information on the opening, but when we visited, it was clear that work inside the unit had begun.
50 covers
In a letter to planning chiefs, an agent for the Fund stated: "Dunkin’ propose to use Unit 4 for the retail sale of doughnuts and associated bakery products and sandwiches plus the sale of coffee and other hot and cold beverages on and off the premises."
The proposed Dunkin’ café will contain approximately 50 covers and the cafe element is said to be the predominant part of the operation.
Dunkin Donuts has locations across the country, the nearst being at Robin Retail Park in Wigan.