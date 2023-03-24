In October, the Post revealed that then owner of the Capitol Centre, The Royal London UK Real Estate Fund, was seeking permission to change the use of a former Carphone Warehouse unit to allow the retail sale of food and drink and as a café/coffee shop.

Dunkin Donuts were named as the operator in the documents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jobs on offer

The former Car Phone Warehouse unit at the Capitol Centre it's now going to be a Dunkin Donuts cafe. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Change of use permission has since been granted, work has started on the building, and now Dunkin jobs are being advertised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week on indeed.com, shift manager and assistant general manager roles for the outlet were on offer.

The shift manager role is paid £9.65 a hour and can be full or part time.

The former Car Phone Warehouse unit at the Capitol Centre it's now going to be a Dunkin Donuts cafe. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The assistant manager role isn’t listed with a salary, but comes with 28 days paid holiday and full training “to help deliver our amazing steps to service in providing quality beverage and bakery products.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunkin Donuts have not responded to the Post’s requests for more information on the opening, but when we visited, it was clear that work inside the unit had begun.

50 covers

In a letter to planning chiefs, an agent for the Fund stated: "Dunkin’ propose to use Unit 4 for the retail sale of doughnuts and associated bakery products and sandwiches plus the sale of coffee and other hot and cold beverages on and off the premises."

The proposed Dunkin’ café will contain approximately 50 covers and the cafe element is said to be the predominant part of the operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad