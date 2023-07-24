News you can trust since 1886
A Penwortham coffee shop has had to close due to water damage closed by heavy rain fall.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 10:23 BST

BonBons Coffee Bar on Liverpool Road announced yesterday (Sunday, July 23) that it was temporarily shut due to water damage.

Sharing a video displaying numerous leaks coming down from their ceiling, BonBons wrote: “So this is our problem!! Came in at 9am to this!! We’ve moved everything out of the way and got as much water out of the carpet as possible…now we’re just waiting for the rain to stop and the repairmen to arrive!”

In their answerphone message, BonBons adds that they will not be taking bookings for the forseeable future, and that any updates will be posted on social media.

BonBons Coffee Bar on Liverpool Road has been affected by water damage following rainfall over the weekend (July 22-23)BonBons Coffee Bar on Liverpool Road has been affected by water damage following rainfall over the weekend (July 22-23)
A Meet Your MP event with Katherine Fletcher, due to take place on Tuesday, July 25 at the cafe, has also been cancelled.

BonBons had been closed earlier in the month whilst the owner Paul Richmond, 56, underwent surgery for bladder cancer.

The coffee shop was shut between June 22 and July 4, with Paul’s wife and cafe co-owner Sylvia Holmes posting upon their reopening: “Thanks again for all your positive comments & support. It’s actually 3 months TODAY since this worrying time started and thank the stars we can now put it behind us.”

Heavy rain has fallen across Lancashire over the weekend, causing flooding issues in many areas. See the most recent updates here.

BonBons has been approached for further comment.

