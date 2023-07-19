Prom season: 21 of the best vehicles seen dropping off prom-goers in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble
For the 2023 prom season, the young ladies and gentlemen across our area wowed in glamorous outfits, but something else also stole the show...
By Aimee Seddon
Published 19th Jul 2023, 19:00 BST
Schools from across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble have all held their leavers proms over the last few weeks.
Amongst the well dressed prom-goers some also went the extra mile by arriving in – what can only be described as – spectacular vehicles.
From the sporty sleek to the classic and the wacky, take a look at some of the best vehicles seen dropping off prom-goers below:
