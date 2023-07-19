News you can trust since 1886
Prom season: 21 of the best vehicles seen dropping off prom-goers in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble

For the 2023 prom season, the young ladies and gentlemen across our area wowed in glamorous outfits, but something else also stole the show...
By Aimee Seddon
Published 19th Jul 2023, 19:00 BST

Schools from across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble have all held their leavers proms over the last few weeks.

Amongst the well dressed prom-goers some also went the extra mile by arriving in – what can only be described as – spectacular vehicles.

From the sporty sleek to the classic and the wacky, take a look at some of the best vehicles seen dropping off prom-goers below:

Let's start with a Penwortham Girls' High School pupil arriving in a Ferrari!

1. Best prom vehicles

Let's start with a Penwortham Girls' High School pupil arriving in a Ferrari! Photo: Matthew Dever

Bradley Hulse from Wellfield Academy

2. Best prom vehicles

Bradley Hulse from Wellfield Academy Photo: submit

A Penwortham Girls' High School with a funky bug

3. Best prom vehicles

A Penwortham Girls' High School with a funky bug Photo: Matthew Dever

An Albany Academy pupils arrives in an ambualnce

4. Best prom vehicles

An Albany Academy pupils arrives in an ambualnce Photo: submit

