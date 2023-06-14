BonBons Coffee Bar in Liverpool Road will shut for four days from Thursday, June 22 to Sunday, June 25.

Cafe owners Sylvia Holmes, 51, and Paul Richmond, 56, said the brief closure is because Paul has been diagnosed with bladder cancer and requires surgery.

Fortunately the cancer was detected early, said Sylvia, who added that Paul will still have to go under the knife to remove the tumour.

Sylvia Holmes and her partner Paul Richmond, owners of BonBons Coffee Bar in Liverpool Road, Penwortham

The announcement was met with a warm outpouring of support, with regular customers, local residents and business owners wishing Paul a speedy recovery.

Sharing the news on Facebook, Sylvia said: “Unfortunately we’ll be CLOSED from Thursday, June 22 to Sunday, June 25.

“A handful of you are already aware that Paul has recently been diagnosed with bladder cancer.

"Thankfully it’s low grade and they’ve caught it early but he will be having an operation on June 22 to remove the tumour.

“Those of you who are already booked in, if we haven’t done so already, we will be in touch with you very shortly.

“Massive thanks and appreciation to the doctors and all the staff involved for dealing with this as quickly as they have and thank you to all our customers for your understanding.