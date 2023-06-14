News you can trust since 1886
Penwortham cafe BonBons Coffee Bar to close briefly while co-owner has surgery for cancer

A popular Penwortham coffee shop will close for a few days next week while one of its owners has surgery for cancer.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 14th Jun 2023, 15:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 15:30 BST

BonBons Coffee Bar in Liverpool Road will shut for four days from Thursday, June 22 to Sunday, June 25.

Cafe owners Sylvia Holmes, 51, and Paul Richmond, 56, said the brief closure is because Paul has been diagnosed with bladder cancer and requires surgery.

Fortunately the cancer was detected early, said Sylvia, who added that Paul will still have to go under the knife to remove the tumour.

Sylvia Holmes and her partner Paul Richmond, owners of BonBons Coffee Bar in Liverpool Road, PenworthamSylvia Holmes and her partner Paul Richmond, owners of BonBons Coffee Bar in Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Sylvia Holmes and her partner Paul Richmond, owners of BonBons Coffee Bar in Liverpool Road, Penwortham
The announcement was met with a warm outpouring of support, with regular customers, local residents and business owners wishing Paul a speedy recovery.

Sharing the news on Facebook, Sylvia said: “Unfortunately we’ll be CLOSED from Thursday, June 22 to Sunday, June 25.

“A handful of you are already aware that Paul has recently been diagnosed with bladder cancer.

"Thankfully it’s low grade and they’ve caught it early but he will be having an operation on June 22 to remove the tumour.

The cafe's owners, Sylvia and Paul, said BonBons will close between Thursday, June 22 and Sunday, June 25 while Paul undergoes surgery for bladder cancerThe cafe's owners, Sylvia and Paul, said BonBons will close between Thursday, June 22 and Sunday, June 25 while Paul undergoes surgery for bladder cancer
The cafe's owners, Sylvia and Paul, said BonBons will close between Thursday, June 22 and Sunday, June 25 while Paul undergoes surgery for bladder cancer

“Those of you who are already booked in, if we haven’t done so already, we will be in touch with you very shortly.

“Massive thanks and appreciation to the doctors and all the staff involved for dealing with this as quickly as they have and thank you to all our customers for your understanding.

“Much Love, Sylvia & Paul xx”

You can follow BonBons on Facebook here.

