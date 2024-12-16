Bellway supports Mission Christmas in Lancashire

Housebuilder Bellway has provided a much needed boost for children and families across Lancashire this festive season supporting the Cash4Kids Mission Christmas appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sales advisors, along with the visitors and residents at its developments across the region, came together to harness the spirit of the festive season and collect hundreds of toys and gifts for children who would otherwise be at risk of waking up to nothing.

With the cost of living crisis still impacting so many families, Christmas is a luxury that many are struggling to afford. Going some way to help, Bellway has collected books, toys, games, clothing, tech and toiletries for Mission Christmas, all of which will go directly to those in need to ensure that every child has a gift to open on Christmas morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the gifts collected at Bellway developments, the divisional office team has been hard at work collecting and contributing additional gifts to add to the overall appeal.

Lynne Duxbury (left) and Grace Yarlett (right) drop the gifts at Mission Christmas

Sales Director at Bellway, Grace Yarlett, said: “Christmas is a special time, especially for children and we believe that no child should be without a gift on Christmas morning. It gives us great pleasure to support Mission Christmas and the wonderful job that they do for families locally. We hope that the presents we have collected help ease the financial pressure felt by many at this time of year and spread a little extra seasonal joy.”

Fundraising executive at Mission Christmas, Leah Wegener, added: “We’re delighted to have Bellway on board once again this Christmas and grateful for all of the gifts that the team has dropped off. We will make sure that they get to the most needy families before Christmas day.”

Bellway is currently building at a number of locations across the region.