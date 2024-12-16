Bellway supports Mission Christmas in Lancashire
Sales advisors, along with the visitors and residents at its developments across the region, came together to harness the spirit of the festive season and collect hundreds of toys and gifts for children who would otherwise be at risk of waking up to nothing.
With the cost of living crisis still impacting so many families, Christmas is a luxury that many are struggling to afford. Going some way to help, Bellway has collected books, toys, games, clothing, tech and toiletries for Mission Christmas, all of which will go directly to those in need to ensure that every child has a gift to open on Christmas morning.
In addition to the gifts collected at Bellway developments, the divisional office team has been hard at work collecting and contributing additional gifts to add to the overall appeal.
Sales Director at Bellway, Grace Yarlett, said: “Christmas is a special time, especially for children and we believe that no child should be without a gift on Christmas morning. It gives us great pleasure to support Mission Christmas and the wonderful job that they do for families locally. We hope that the presents we have collected help ease the financial pressure felt by many at this time of year and spread a little extra seasonal joy.”
Fundraising executive at Mission Christmas, Leah Wegener, added: “We’re delighted to have Bellway on board once again this Christmas and grateful for all of the gifts that the team has dropped off. We will make sure that they get to the most needy families before Christmas day.”
Bellway is currently building at a number of locations across the region.