19 of Preston's oldest businesses still in operation today, from Booths to Halewood & Sons

By Claire Lark, Jack Marshall
Published 10th Jan 2025, 12:37 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 12:44 GMT

From ironmongers to plant nurseries, there are some pretty historic business which call Preston home.

And so here we’ve put together a list of some of the city’s very oldest business still trading to this day. In fact, every one of these companies can trace their roots back to a time before 1880, meaning that they are all at least 140 years old and have plenty of tales to tell.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

Preston's oldest businesses

Photo: Google Maps

Preston's oldest businesses

Photo: Google Maps

Preston's oldest businesses

Photo: Google Maps

Preston's oldest businesses

Photo: Google Maps

Thomas Banks & Co. Ltd - Heating fuels, founded in 1862, Deepdale St, Preston PR1 5BD

1. Preston's oldest businesses

Thomas Banks & Co. Ltd - Heating fuels, founded in 1862, Deepdale St, Preston PR1 5BD

EH Booth & Co. Ltd - Foodstores, founded in 1846, Booths Central Office, Longridge Rd, Ribbleton, Preston PR2 5BX

2. Preston's oldest businesses

EH Booth & Co. Ltd - Foodstores, founded in 1846, Booths Central Office, Longridge Rd, Ribbleton, Preston PR2 5BX

Bernard Watson & Daughter - Painting and decorating, founded in 1878, 168-170 North Rd, Preston PR1 1YP

3. Preston's oldest businesses

Bernard Watson & Daughter - Painting and decorating, founded in 1878, 168-170 North Rd, Preston PR1 1YP

Halewood & Sons - Booksellers, founded in 1867, 68 Friargate, Preston PR1 2ED

4. Preston's oldest businesses

Halewood & Sons - Booksellers, founded in 1867, 68 Friargate, Preston PR1 2ED

