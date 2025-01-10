And so here we’ve put together a list of some of the city’s very oldest business still trading to this day. In fact, every one of these companies can trace their roots back to a time before 1880, meaning that they are all at least 140 years old and have plenty of tales to tell.
These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...
Photo: Google Maps
Photo: Google Maps
Photo: Google Maps
Photo: Google Maps
Thomas Banks & Co. Ltd - Heating fuels, founded in 1862, Deepdale St, Preston PR1 5BD Photo: Google Maps
EH Booth & Co. Ltd - Foodstores, founded in 1846, Booths Central Office, Longridge Rd, Ribbleton, Preston PR2 5BX Photo: Google Maps
Bernard Watson & Daughter - Painting and decorating, founded in 1878, 168-170 North Rd, Preston PR1 1YP Photo: Google Maps
Halewood & Sons - Booksellers, founded in 1867, 68 Friargate, Preston PR1 2ED Photo: Google Maps