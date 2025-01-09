Our archives are full of hot weather photos. These photos are a selection of those images which tap into the most memorable heatwaves of 1976, 2003 and 2019 – the summers which broke records. They also feature fabulous open air pools, which are all closed now, but back in the day provided the perfect alternative to a dip in the sea.
1. Scorching Blackpool
Fleetwood open air pool, August 76 Photo: library
2. Scorching Blackpool
Nurses made the most of the evening heat in 1976 washing cars to raise funds for the hospital league of friends Photo: submit
3. Heatwaves
Bath time was never like this... and what a sneaky way these grown-ups have of keeping us clean! Children of the Hartington Road Day Nursery, Preston, don't know anything about centigrade and fahrenheit but they reckon that clothes are just a waste of time when the sun is beating down and there's a paddling pool outside. But never mind the heatwave... | National World
4. Blackpool in the Heat
A scene of Blackpool beach in the middle of the most memorable heatwave on record in 1976 Photo: Submit
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.