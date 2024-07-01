Bowland Brewery adopts eco-friendly reusable beer cups for summer festival season
Confirmation of the switch to re-usable plastic beer cups comes as the brewery gears up for a series of showcase outdoor events over the summer months.
The summer season kicks off with the Royal Lancashire Show, which starts on July 19, where the Bowland Brewery outside bar is predicted to sell several thousand pints across the weekend.
In August, the brewery team will again be busy dispensing its range of award-winning cask ales as around 15,000 visitors descend on Clitheroe for the annual food festival.
Andrew Warburton, Director at Bowland Brewery said: “We expect to serve somewhere in the region of 15,000 pints of beer at outdoor events over the summer months and trying to serve, collect and wash glasses at festivals and shows simply isn’t practical.
“Our customers are pretty vocal about cheap disposable plastic glasses. Nobody likes drinking their pints from those flimsy, fragile containers, so this summer, at outdoor events, we will be serving our beers in more substantial re-usable glasses, which can be returned and refilled time and time again.
“Adopting this approach will cost us significantly more, but by providing a better customer experience and helping turn the tide of plastic pollution, we firmly believe we’re doing the right thing and demonstrating our ongoing commitment to making our brewing and hospitality operations more sustainable.”
Colin Mustoe, Chairman of the Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show said: ‘We are delighted that Bowland Brewery has taken this positive initiative. We all need to protect our environment for future generations and dramatically reducing the volume of single-use plastics is an important step towards tackling plastic pollution.”
· The Royal Lancashire Show takes place at the Showground beside the River Ribble from Friday July 19 – Sunday July 21. For more information and ticket purchases, log onto: www.royallancashireshow.co.uk.
