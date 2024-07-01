Bowland Brewery adopts eco-friendly reusable beer cups for summer festival season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bowland Brewery has introduced reusable plastic beer cups in a bid to dramatically reduce the use of single-use plastics during the summer festival season.

Confirmation of the switch to re-usable plastic beer cups comes as the brewery gears up for a series of showcase outdoor events over the summer months.

The summer season kicks off with the Royal Lancashire Show, which starts on July 19, where the Bowland Brewery outside bar is predicted to sell several thousand pints across the weekend.

In August, the brewery team will again be busy dispensing its range of award-winning cask ales as around 15,000 visitors descend on Clitheroe for the annual food festival.

Bowland Brewery is using eco-friendly reusable beer cups at outdoor events this summer

Andrew Warburton, Director at Bowland Brewery said: “We expect to serve somewhere in the region of 15,000 pints of beer at outdoor events over the summer months and trying to serve, collect and wash glasses at festivals and shows simply isn’t practical.

“Our customers are pretty vocal about cheap disposable plastic glasses. Nobody likes drinking their pints from those flimsy, fragile containers, so this summer, at outdoor events, we will be serving our beers in more substantial re-usable glasses, which can be returned and refilled time and time again.

“Adopting this approach will cost us significantly more, but by providing a better customer experience and helping turn the tide of plastic pollution, we firmly believe we’re doing the right thing and demonstrating our ongoing commitment to making our brewing and hospitality operations more sustainable.”

Colin Mustoe, Chairman of the Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show said: ‘We are delighted that Bowland Brewery has taken this positive initiative. We all need to protect our environment for future generations and dramatically reducing the volume of single-use plastics is an important step towards tackling plastic pollution.”

Bowland Brewery's new eco-friendly reusable plastic beer cup