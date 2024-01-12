The summer festival will be returning for three days.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual Adlington Carnival will be returning to the streets once more for a three day extravaganza. The summer festival, which has run for more than 50 years, sees onlookers setting up shop on streets around the town for the traditional parade showcasing an eclectic array of talent on show as a range of floats and fancy dress entertain the large crowds with all proceeds going towards charity.

Last year the event was in danger of being cancelled altogether after Adlington Carnival Committee said they would not be organising it due to

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Upon hearing the news, Adlington Community Events (ACE) decided they would take over the organisation.

A spokesperson for the event said: "Adlington community events (ACE) are proud to announce that once again following the success of last year's event Chorley Council have given us the go ahead to organise and host the 2024 Adlington Carnival.

"We want to make 2024 bigger and better than ever before so we are now inviting local businesses, sports clubs, youth clubs, schools etc to take part in the parade." This year's event will take place on the weekend of Friday 12 to Sunday, July 14 on Jubilee Playing Fields Park Road Adlington, with the annual parade taking place on Saturday, July 13 starting at midday on Park Road.