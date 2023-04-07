Adlington and District Carnival Committee who had previously posted dates for this year’s event, issued a Facebook statement earlier this week saying that the popular festival had now been cancelled. Although it is unclear as to what the dead end is a spokesperson for the committee apologised to members of the public who will be disheartened by the news. They said: “Further to the recent post advising the dates for this year's Adlington carnival, unfortunately this year's event will not go ahead as planned. Any field events that take place this year will not be organised by Adlington Carnival Committee. We sincerely apologise for any disappointment this may cause.”

The summer festival, which has run for more than 50 years, sees onlookers setting up shop on streets around the town for the traditional parade showcasing an eclectic array of talent on show as a range of floats and fancy dress entertain the large crowds with all proceeds going towards charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year's Adlington Carnival has been cancelled by the organising committee

However, upon hearing the sad news, charity organisation Adlington Community Events said they would try and organise something for the community. They said: “We are so saddened to hear that Adlington Carnival Limited will not be holding their annual carnival this year. As a community-led events organisation our intension is to provide something for Adlington and the surrounding area, therefore we are going to try our hardest to provide an event along the lines of the carnival for our community.” The team will also be holding a Teddy Bear Picnic in Jubilee Park on Saturday, April 15 at 1.30pm.

Horwich Community Carnival added: “We were upset to hear that Adlington Carnival Ltd had decided to cancel this year’s event, however it is fantastic news that Adlington community Events has stepped in to put on a similar later in the year. We wish everyone involved with this community led and community focused group the best of luck and hopefully look forward to working with them soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The carnival was launched in 1972 and famous names such as Frank Bruno, Ken Dodd and Cannon and Ball have all appeared at the summer extravaganza.

Dressed to impress