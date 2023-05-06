The summer festival, which has run for more than 50 years, sees onlookers setting up shop on streets around the town for the traditional parade showcasing an eclectic array of talent on show as a range of floats and fancy dress entertain the large crowds with all proceeds going towards charity.

Last month the Post reported that Adlington and District Carnival Committee who had previously posted dates for this year’s event issued a Facebook statement saying that the popular festival had now been cancelled. They said: “Further to the recent post advising the dates for this year's Adlington carnival, unfortunately this year's event will not go ahead as planned. Any field events that take place this year will not be organised by Adlington Carnival Committee. We sincerely apologise for any disappointment this may cause.”

Upon hearing the sad news, charity organisation Adlington Community Events (ACE) said they would try and organise something for the community. They said: “We are so saddened to hear that Adlington Carnival Limited will not be holding their annual carnival this year. As a community-led events organisation our intension is to provide something for Adlington and the surrounding area, therefore we are going to try our hardest to provide an event along the lines of the carnival for our community.”

Adlington Carnival which has previously been cancelled by Adlington and District Carnival Committee, has been taken over by Adlington Community Events (ACE)

In a Facebook statement last week they announced the good news that they would be holding the event and were now accepting applications for the carnival. They said: “We are over the moon to announce that ACE have been granted to hold the event Adlington Carnival on 14th, 15th and 16th July by Chorley Council. Our mission is to bring Adlington and the surrounding areas an amazing family event.”

They are now now accepting applications for the Adlington Carnival 2023 which includes:

Parade entries.

The Adlington Carnival will be held July 14, 15 and 16

Stalls.

Programme Advertisements.