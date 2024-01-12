News you can trust since 1886
12 pictures of Gazette and Post readers’ dogs of Instagram

Meet some of our readers' Instagram pooches.
By Emma Downey
Published 12th Jan 2024, 11:58 GMT

A new study by pet nutrition experts PetLab has established Instagram’s dogs who can earn the most money through simple sponsored posts.

Tiny Pomeranian puppy Jiffpom, who appeared in Katy Perry’s music video for Dark Horse, is Instagram’s highest-earning canine, with a single post fetching more than £42,000.

We asked readers whether they had set up an Instagram account for their beloved pooch.

Cue a set of adorable pictures to brighten your day.

Meet some of our readers' Instagram pooches

Meet some of our readers' Instagram pooches

@pablothestaffy

@pablothestaffy

@itsjusteric_minidach - long haired minature daschshund

@itsjusteric_minidach - long haired minature daschshund

@elsie_the_cavapoocion

@elsie_the_cavapoocion

