Worry as plan to build 100-home estate in Whitestake countryside is revealed

Controversial plans have been launched to build 100 new homes on greenfield land in Whitestake.

Wainhomes want permission for the development of one to five-bedroomed homes on 3.6 hectares to the rear of Oakdene in Chain House Lane.



The land is safeguarded for development and in a document to South Ribble Council, Wainhomes argue the homes would help the borough meet its housing target, the development would be in an accessible location, it would lead to an increased spending in the local area, and the delivery of 30 per cent affordable housing would address “the very significant and persistent shortfall in affordable housing delivery”.



The development would be served by a single access road taken from Chain House Lane.



Farington Parish Councillor Roy Clarke said he expected a “groundswell” of opposition to the plans.



He said: “Chain House Lane cannot take that amount of traffic. Added to that, we don’t have the infrastructure in the area in terms of schools, doctors surgeries or dentists.

“I think it’s in-fill development where it’s not needed.



“People also have to remember that this is quite a rural area and there’s a lot of wildlife to protect.”

One local resident has written an objection to South Ribble Council, which states: "We paid a lot of money to live in the country with fields to the front and back of the property. This development will spoil that, we will be looking at a housing estate.

"Are the developers going to compensate us for the loss in value of our property?"