Preston theatre stars bring a touch of the West End to the city with show tonight

Create Theatre will present an evening of musical theatre celebrating the best of Preston’s talent, through the shows of London’s West End at the Charter Theatre tonight.

The concert production will be performed by a cast of local professionals and will also feature the talented students from Create Theatre Academy. The show ewill feature performances from many of the nation’s favourite shows - from Jersey Boys to Billy Elliot, Wicked to Les Miserables.

Wesley Arron, director of Create Theatre, said: “The team here at Create Theatre are thrilled to be given the opportunity to be involved in Preston Live Arts Festival and to be bringing back live performance to Preston’s Charter Theatre.

Create Theatre is a Preston-based company that has been bringing musical theatre performances and concert to the North West for the last three years. The main aim of Create Theatre is to provide high class entertainment and to showcase homegrown talent whose careers have taken them far and wide across every aspect of the industry.

Preston Live Arts Festival runs until tomorrow, showcasing music, theatre, spoken work, magic and dance.

Book your ticket at www.preston.live