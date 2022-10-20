Athough numerous Fireworks events have been cancelled acros the North West, many in Preston and its surrounding areas are still planning to go ahead, so the Post have collated them all for you below:

Preston

The Annual Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Football Club Bonfire and Fireworks Display. Taking place on Bonfire Night itself at Preston Grasshoppers, the gates and funfair open from 6pm, with the bonfire being lit at 7pm and fireworks at 8pm. Describing itself as “the largest and most popular bonfire night in the area”, organisers say the event sells out each year so prior booking is recommended to avoid disappointment. Tickets are only available online, costing £7.00 per person, or £21.00 for a family ticket – includes two adults and up to two children (Children aged two and under get in free.)

Numerous Bonfire Night displays are taking place this year across Preston and its surrounding areas.

Bonfire Night at Gibbon Bridge. Also taking place on November 5, the hotel is offering a more luxurious affair for fireworks fans. At 5pm attendees will be given mulled wine and hot chocolate, then the firework display will start at 5.30pm followed by a “hearty Lancashire Hotpot supper with all the trimmings”. Tickets are £35 for adults and £20 for children. You can also stay the night for £150 per room, for bed & breakfast, and up to two children’s beds can be added for free.

Archbishop Temple Church of England High School Bonfire and Fireworks Night. The Fulwood school’s PTA are hosting another bonfire and fireworks night, taking place on Friday, November 4. It starts at 6.30pm with food and music, then the bonfire will be lit at 7.30pm and the “spectacular” firework display begins at 8pm. This year, the school says it will only be selling tickets in advance, and numbers are strictly limited, so they advise people to grab their tickets whilst they still can. Tickets are £6 for an adult/child or £20 for a family of four, with under twos getting in for free, and you can book them here.

South Ribble

Penwortham Fireworks Display at Middleforth Green. Hosted by Penwortham Town Council, the Penwortham’s 2022 Fireworks Display will take place on Saturday November, 5. There will be a fairground open from 5pm, with the fireworks starting at 7pm. Entry to see the fireworks is free of charge.

Worden Park Bonfire Night in Leyland. This will be Leyland Round Table’s 51st Worden Park Bonfire Event. Tickets are available at a presale cost of £4 per ticket, or £5 per ticket on the night, with under fives getting in for free. There will be event car parking on Runshaw College and to see where presale tickets are available for purchase, visit the round table’s Facebook page.

Chorley