Astley Park fireworks: Chorley Council confirms status of its Bonfire Night event after other councils cancel displays

As council ran fireworks displays are being cancelled across the North West for various reasons, the Post have asked whether councils in Lancashire are facing similar issues...

By Aimee Seddon
41 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Oct 2022, 3:26pm

Which council ran fireworks displays have been cancelled in the North West?

This week, Manchester City Council announced it was cancelling its public Bonfire Night displays across the city, citing escalating costs, pressures on the council budget and the need for increased safety measures as the reason for the decision.

In neighbouring Merseyside, Liverpool City Council and Wirral Borough Council also announced there will no organised firework displays this year.

Chorley Council confirms whether their Astley Park Bonfire Night event is going ahead.

What is happening to council ran displays in Preston and Chorley?

In Preston and its surrounding areas, Chorley Council and Penwortham Town Council run the only council led fireworks displays.

In response to Manchester’s mass cancellations, Chorley Council have confirmed whether they too will have to do the same.

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader for Chorley Council, said: “We are delighted to be holding our spectacular annual bonfire and fireworks display on Astley Park again this year.

“We have absolutely no intention of cancelling this great event on Friday 4 November and while we do face increasing costs we continue to develop our events programme so it becomes more financially sustainable by generating more income so we can offer a mix of paid for and free events like this.

“The event helps all residents enjoy a safe, professional display whilst being fun for the whole family and reduces the amount of private displays which can be a safety risk.”

Penwortham Town Council are discussing their annual fireworks display, usually held at Middleforth Green, next Monday (October, 17).

