What is the free event?

The University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) is teaming up with the Lancashire Archives to look back on the 1922 Guild Pageant, a dramatic celebration of the history of the Guild, which was performed entirely by children. The free event on Saturday October 22 at the Lancashire Archives in Preston, invites the local community to explore an exhibition of photography and documents from the historical occasion and learn what made the Preston Guild Pageant so unique.

Experts from Lancashire Archives will discuss the wealth of documents available to view on the history of Preston Guild and the 1922 Guild in particular. The pageant was a new additional feature to the 1922 Preston Guild celebrations and was intended by the organiser, Preston’s Director of Education AJ Berry, to bring significant educational and civic value in the aftermath of the First World War.

An event which will open up the archives to explore the unique 1922 Preston Guild Pageant (pictured above) is taking place on Saturday, October 22.

What do organisers say?

Principal Lecturer in History at UCLan Dr Keith Vernon, who will speak at the event, commented: “The Preston Guild dates back to the 16th century but in 1922 an historical pageant was introduced for the first and only time. Although pageants had become very popular through the Edwardian period, this one was distinctive because it was performed entirely by children. It was a grand attempt at the public historical education of an entire town and we’re looking forward to exploring it with the local community.”

Kate Newman from Lancashire Archives said: “The 1922 Guild Pageant was a unique event and was very well recorded through intriguing documents and amazing images. These records are cared for by Lancashire Archives, and Saturday will be an opportunity to share them.

Preston youngsters taking part in the 1922 Guild Pageant in Avenham Park.

“It's going to be a great chance to celebrate the centenary of this community extravaganza, and to remind the people of Preston what their family members may have been up to 100 years ago."

How can I attend?

The 1922 Guild Pageant Revisited event will take place on Saturday October 22 at the Lancashire Archives on Bow Lane in Preston. It is free and people can register to attend by emailing [email protected]

