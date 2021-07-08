Euro 2020 - England v Italy: This is how you can get tickets for the final at the Preston Fan Zone - and when they go on sale

Kane's extra-time winner led to ecstatic celebrations across the city as England qualified for their first major final in 55 years with a 2-1 win over the Danes at Wembley.

At Flag Market, there were incredible scenes as more than 500 fans celebrated the historic win together inside the popular Fan Zone, organised by Preston BID.

Tickets for the semi-final sold out in just two minutes after going on sale to the public last Sunday and demand for the final is expected to be even higher when they go on sale today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston's Fan Zone is getting ready to show the biggest England match since 1966 after the Three Lions battled their way to the Euro 2020 final with a thrilling victory over Denmark last night (Wednesday, July 7)

How to get tickets for the England v Italy final on Sunday (July 11)

Tickets will go on sale at 10am today (Thursday, July 8) for Sunday's final which will see England take on Italy.

More than 500 tickets across 90 tables will be made available at the cost of just £6 each.

Tickets for the event will be available from 10am at PrestonFanZone.co.ukThe Fan Zone is open to people aged 18 and over, with table-service drinks available from the onsite bar.

Preston's Fan Zone is getting ready to show the biggest England match since 1966 after the Three Lions battled their way to the Euro 2020 final with a thrilling victory over Denmark last night (Wednesday, July 7)

The event will begin 90 minutes ahead of kick-off with the game host helping build pre-match excitement, before returning at half-time and post-match. The event will close around one hour after the final whistle.

Mark Whittle, manager of Preston BID, said: "Tickets are on sale at 10am this morning, and again we expect them to sell out in minutes.

"If we were in ‘ordinary times’ we would be able to accommodate far more fans, but given restrictions we are limited.

"We’d encourage anyone who wants to be there to get every device possible ready and waiting on the website: PrestonFanZone.co.uk

"We want to wish people the best of luck in securing a table, and thank them for their amazing support throughout the Fan Zone events."