Originally set for the end of March the event was pushed back to this Sunday, September 26. If you’re taking part, or will be in and around the area this weekend, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know.

When is this year’s City of Preston 10k and what time will it start?

Having been put back from March 28 by organisers The Running Bee Foundation due to the continuing impact of the Covid pandemic, the race is good to go this Sunday, September 26 with a 9.30am start.

The City of Preston 10k is back this weekend

Where will the start of the race be?

In a late change, the start line is in Avenham Park above the Japanese Gardens near the war memorial. Access to the park is via the entrance on Ribblesdale Place opposite Park View Surgery. It is a short walk down the hill where you will see the start line – and Race HQ. The recommended postcode to use is PR1 3NA.

What is the route for this year’s race?

In previous years, the event has been based out of the Flag Market and started in Market Street with runners passing through beautiful scenery via Avenham Park and around the River Ribble, before finishing back on Market Street. This time around however the new route will take in even more of Avenham and Miller Parks as well as Frenchwood Park.

Runners will again take over the streets of Preston

Do runners get a medal?

All finishers will receive a commemorative medal and a t-shirt with the race officially chip timed and marshalls every 1km along the route. This year, The Running Bee Foundation have announced a ‘My First’ initiative and is encouraging people to complete their first mile with the Foundation as part of a fun run following the main race. Those runners, with prams allowed, will also receive a medal.

Where is the best place to park on the day?

The car park closest to the park entrance is East Cliff Car Park. Alternatively, Avenham Car Park is a multistorey and is six to seven minute walk to the park entrance.

Can I still sign up for the race?