Christmas events in Preston have led to 'substantial surge' in footfall, says council

The "vibrant and diverse" array of Christmas events in Preston have led to a "substantial surge" in footfall, according to the council.

The council said this year's Christmas events in Preston have marked a monumental success for the city and its community.

Not only have they ignited the festive spirit, but they have also led to a substantial surge in footfall too, with events attracting thousands of visitors.

Events included the Winckley Square Christmas Concert, the much-anticipated Christmas Lights Switch On and Preston's first Fire Garden - a stunning spectacle which lit up Avenham and Miller Parks.

The Mayor of Preston, Councillor Yakub Patel, enjoying the fire garden with his family

The city's streets, adorned with festive lights and alive with the sounds of celebration, have seen a notable increase in foot traffic, illustrating the 'Christmas in Preston' events drawing in residents and visitors alike.

Coun Peter Kelly, Cabinet member for Arts and Culture at Preston City Council, said: "The overwhelming response to the Christmas in Preston events has been immensely gratifying.

"We've seen a remarkable increase in footfall, breathing a new life into our streets and local businesses."

"These events, made possible through the concerted efforts of our community and the support of Preston City Council and Preston BID, have not only elevated the city's festive offerings but have also significantly strengthened our local economy."

Coronation Street's Antony Cotton at the Christmas lights switch on

The Fire Garden, a stunning production by Walk the Plank, served as a pivotal attraction, drawing crowds of 15,000.

The event transformed the nights into a magical experience that resonated with visitors of all ages.

Featuring flame-lined paths, intricately carved flower boxes, and scorching sculptural trees, the immersive Fire Garden lit up the parks and captivated the audience.

Its success not only highlighted Preston's commitment to cultural engagement but also positioned the city as a new destination for unique experiences.

Scheduled to coincide with peak shopping hours, the Fire Garden events encouraged attendees to extend their stay, either by going out for a meal or drinks before or after the spectacle.

Avenham Park was transformed into a spectacular display of light at Preston's first Festive Fire Garden

Mark Whittle, from Preston Business Improvement District (BID), added: "Christmas is a critical time for traders.

"A comprehensive programme of events and activities across the month will have undoubtedly helped in creating an additional desire to visit the city centre."

"With extended shopping hours, award-winning hospitality, free parking and discounted public transport, the city's Christmas offer is proving to be really well received.

"We look forward to working with the business community and City Council to strengthen the offer even more in 2024." The council added while some events might not be the primary catalyst for city centre footfall, they "inherently contributed to enriching the overall Christmas in Preston experience."

Odyssey with the Grinch

This increase in event attendees resulted in a tangible boost to local businesses, with shops, restaurants and markets reporting increased sales during the festive period.