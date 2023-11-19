News you can trust since 1886
Preston Christmas lights switch on 2023: 17 pictures as crowds are entertained by Coronation Street’s Antony Cotton, Santa Claus and the Grinch

Hundreds of festive fans of all ages flocked to the Preston Christmas Lights switch on at the Flag Market yesterday (Saturday).
By Emma Downey
Published 19th Nov 2023, 17:06 GMT

Many braved the cold to watch the big event and were entertained by the likes of Coronation Street’s Antony Cotton, Santa Claus and the Grinch.

Singers Max and Harvey and soul and disco legends Odyssey, DLN Dance and Alfie Andrew were also among the festive line up.

Check out our pictures from the fabulous event.

Coronation Street's Antony Cotton pictured with Santa and the Grinch

1. Preston Christmas Light Switch On 2023

Coronation Street's Antony Cotton pictured with Santa and the Grinch Photo: Neil Cross

Antony with Santa and the Mayor

2. Preston Christmas Light Switch On 2023

Antony with Santa and the Mayor Photo: Neil Cross

Many braved the cold to attend the switch on

3. Preston Christmas Light Switch On 2023

Many braved the cold to attend the switch on Photo: Neil Cross

Entertaining the crowds

4. Preston Christmas Light Switch On 2023

Entertaining the crowds Photo: Neil Cross

