Preston Christmas lights switch on 2023: 17 pictures as crowds are entertained by Coronation Street’s Antony Cotton, Santa Claus and the Grinch
Hundreds of festive fans of all ages flocked to the Preston Christmas Lights switch on at the Flag Market yesterday (Saturday).
By Emma Downey
Published 19th Nov 2023, 17:06 GMT
Many braved the cold to watch the big event and were entertained by the likes of Coronation Street’s Antony Cotton, Santa Claus and the Grinch.
Singers Max and Harvey and soul and disco legends Odyssey, DLN Dance and Alfie Andrew were also among the festive line up.
Check out our pictures from the fabulous event.
