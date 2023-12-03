Preston Avenham and Miller parks transformed into Fire Gardens as part of Christmas spectacular
Preston City Council teamed up with Walk the Plank to present the city’s first Festive Fire Garden – a stunning spectacle of fire installations and skillful performers who lit up the park on Saturday and Sunday (December 2 & 3).
The free weekend event invited audiences on an adventure through flame-lined paths filled with dazzling fire sculptures, including copper bushes that breathed fire and flaming lotus flowers.
Councillor Peter Kelly, cabinet member for Arts and Culture at Preston City Council, said: "We’re thrilled to bring the Fire Garden to Avenham and Miller Parks, where residents are invited to partake in a meticulously crafted, immersive experience.
"Executed with artistic precision and environmental responsibility, this event signifies a unique cultural addition to Preston's landscape, showcasing a commitment to both artistry and sustainability."
Join us for a wide-eyed stroll around the fire-lit grounds with these 16 pictures...