Preston Avenham and Miller parks transformed into Fire Gardens as part of Christmas spectacular

Families were mesmerised by a magical display of fire and light which brought a sparkle of festive cheer to Preston's Avenham and Miller parks this weekend.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 13:17 GMT
Updated 3rd Dec 2023, 13:18 GMT

Preston City Council teamed up with Walk the Plank to present the city’s first Festive Fire Garden – a stunning spectacle of fire installations and skillful performers who lit up the park on Saturday and Sunday (December 2 & 3).

The free weekend event invited audiences on an adventure through flame-lined paths filled with dazzling fire sculptures, including copper bushes that breathed fire and flaming lotus flowers.

Councillor Peter Kelly, cabinet member for Arts and Culture at Preston City Council, said: "We’re thrilled to bring the Fire Garden to Avenham and Miller Parks, where residents are invited to partake in a meticulously crafted, immersive experience.

"Executed with artistic precision and environmental responsibility, this event signifies a unique cultural addition to Preston's landscape, showcasing a commitment to both artistry and sustainability."

Join us for a wide-eyed stroll around the fire-lit grounds with these 16 pictures...

The Victorian splendour of Preston's Avenham and Miller parks on display at Preston Festive Fire Garden

1. Preston Festive Fire Garden

The Victorian splendour of Preston's Avenham and Miller parks on display at Preston Festive Fire Garden Photo: Neil Cross

It was a mesmerising display of fire and light at Preston's first Fire Garden as dazzling fire sculptures transformed Avenham and Miller Parks into a place of wonder and excitement

2. Preston Festive Fire Garden

It was a mesmerising display of fire and light at Preston's first Fire Garden as dazzling fire sculptures transformed Avenham and Miller Parks into a place of wonder and excitement Photo: Neil Cross

It was a magical experience for youngsters who wandered through the fire garden with wide-eyed wonder and excitement

3. Preston Festive Fire Garden

It was a magical experience for youngsters who wandered through the fire garden with wide-eyed wonder and excitement Photo: Neil Cross

The Mayor of Preston, Councillor Yakub Patel, enjoying the fire garden with his family on Saturday, December 2

4. Preston Festive Fire Garden

The Mayor of Preston, Councillor Yakub Patel, enjoying the fire garden with his family on Saturday, December 2 Photo: Neil Cross

