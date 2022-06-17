A “MOWtown” music night was a highlight of last year’s Chorley Flower Show; and it proved so successful that this year two nights are planned.

A night of Irish music with local Irish folk bands, Meet the Folkers and Still Reeling will take place on Friday July 29.

This will be followed on Saturday July 30 with the sound of Motown and Northern Soul, provided by Let's Drift and DJ’s Paul K and Patti B from Chorley’s Got Soul.The shows will take place in the Chorley Flower Show event area in Astley Park with gates opening at 6.30pm.

Flashback to last year's Chorley Flower show at Astley Park. Now plans are being finalised for this year's event, including two music nights

The flower show itself runs from Friday July 29 until Sunday July 31.

Coun Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said: “This weekend just keeps getting better, doesn’t it?

"Following the success of last year’s music night which saw over 500 people attend, we wanted to go bigger and better this year and now will be hosting two nights of incredible entertainment.

Flashback to last year's Chorley Flower show at Astley Park, with mum Louise Phillips and daughter Emilia. Now plans are being finalised for this year's event, including two music nights

“Chorley is the place to be on the last weekend of July and I’d encourage everyone to get tickets soon because they are likely to sell out quickly!

“Tickets for the daytime Chorley Flower Show are available too – so go on, make a weekend out of it!”The Irish Night tickets are £10, with £15 for the soul night. A two-night ticket is available at £20, subject to booking fees.

The music events are 18+.