Visitors flock to enjoy a Taste of Chorley

A Taste of Chorley returned to once again showcase the great food and drink culture the town has to offer.

The event celebrates food and drink related activities, businesses and products that can be found in Chorley and the surrounding areas, while pointing the way towards a healthier more sustainable future for residents and businesses.

Throughout the two days there were cooking demonstrations, food tasting, advice on healthy eating including on a budget, recipes and cooking tips.

There was a wide range of excellent food to purchase on the day from local producers and visitors could buy produce to take home.

1. Gin to go? Jack Swinsco and Will Singleton of Cuckoo Gin. Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717 Photo Sales

2. A Taste of Chorley. A Taste of Chorley. Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717 Photo Sales

3. A Taste of Chorley. A Taste of Chorley. Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717 Photo Sales

4. A Taste of Chorley Amelia Lamb of The Bees Country Kitchen. Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717 Photo Sales