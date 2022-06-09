Flashback to the Taste of Chorley event in 2021, with Scott Lambert from The Brinscall Baker.

The event showcases the great local food and drink offer in and around Chorley, celebrating businesses and products that call the borough of Chorley home.

The food and drink event returns this weekend on June 11 and 12 in the town centre.

Hundreds attended the event last year, which saw its return after a year’s Covid-19 enforced absence.

Crowds at A Taste of Chorley in 2021

This year, there are high hopes the event will be just as popular.

Coun Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said: "I am looking forward to the weekend and seeing the popular A Taste of Chorley return to the town centre promoting our brilliant food and drink businesses.

"This fantastic event will showcase local produce, offer cooking tips and demonstrations as well as the opportunity to taste the products.

Chopping in action at the Taste of Chorley event in 2021

"I am also looking forward to seeing the Great Chorley Bake Off entries.

"I encourage everyone to come down to the town centre this weekend to have a great day out and enjoy all the great local food and drink offerings.”

The 2022 event will feature the popular Chorley Bake Off competition as well as a demonstration kitchen, food tasting, and recipe and cooking tips.

The demonstration kitchen will feature local chefs showing off some recipes that everyone can do at home.

Sarah Bryan from The Bees Country Kitchen at the 2021 A Taste of Chorley event

There will also be a large variety of local food and drink providers and artisans selling produce.

For more information and the latest news on A Taste of Chorley go to Facebook and A Taste of Chorley 2022 or the website checkoutchorley.com/atasteofchorley/

Businesses which have signed up to take part, and which will be offering a taste of their delicacies, include:

- CopaFizz

- Hops and Dreams

- Old Soul Bakery

- Perk Me Up

- The Humble Kitchen

- Instanbul's Kitchen

- Scrumpy Pig

- Hannah's Country Kitchen

- Flying Pig Pizza

- Crepe Hut

- Bowes Dairy Produce

- Susan’s Farm House Fudge

- The Wilde Bakery

- Frederick's

- Saltmarsh Lamb

- Bertie Chippingtons

- Wooflick Bakery

- Dipz Donuts

- Brindle Distillery

- Time for Mezze

- Bees Country Kitchen

- Brinscall Baker