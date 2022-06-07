Those who attended were treated to an appearance by the Queen’s friend Paddington Bear, performances by Punch and Judy and Louby Lou the clown, with face painting also on offer.
1. Astley Picnic in the Park Jubilee celebrations
Zoe Whiteside with Lucas, three, meet Paddington Bear Family fun as people brave the rain for the Picnic in the Park event, with face painting and entertainment at Astley Park, Chorley, part of the weekend Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Photo: Michelle Adamson
2. Astley Picnic in the Park Jubilee celebrations
People celebrating Astley Picnic in the Park for the Jubilee celebrations
Photo: Michelle Adamson
3. Astley Picnic in the Park Jubilee celebrations
Sunflower Lacey Mingham, five
Photo: Michelle Adamson
4. Astley Picnic in the Park Jubilee celebrations
Finley Mingham, two, with Lacey Mingham, five
Photo: Michelle Adamson