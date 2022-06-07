Astley Picnic in the Park: 14 pictures from the weekend Jubilee celebrations

Families braved the rain for the Picnic in the Park event at Astley last Sunday in Chorley as part of the weekend Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

By Emma Downey
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 4:55 am

Those who attended were treated to an appearance by the Queen’s friend Paddington Bear, performances by Punch and Judy and Louby Lou the clown, with face painting also on offer.

1. Astley Picnic in the Park Jubilee celebrations

Zoe Whiteside with Lucas, three, meet Paddington Bear Family fun as people brave the rain for the Picnic in the Park event, with face painting and entertainment at Astley Park, Chorley, part of the weekend Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

2. Astley Picnic in the Park Jubilee celebrations

People celebrating Astley Picnic in the Park for the Jubilee celebrations

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

3. Astley Picnic in the Park Jubilee celebrations

Sunflower Lacey Mingham, five

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

4. Astley Picnic in the Park Jubilee celebrations

Finley Mingham, two, with Lacey Mingham, five

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
QueenChorley
Next Page
Page 1 of 4