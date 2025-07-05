The organisers of Lytham Festival have given an update on Saturday’s show.

Last night Cuffe and Taylor had to make the difficult decision to cancel day 2 of the much anticipated event due to be headlined by Alanis Morissette.

The last minute decision was made due to high winds and adverse weather affecting the Lytham Green site.

Cuffe and Taylor have promised all customers will receive a full refund for the cancelled show.

In a statement they said: “Please wait to hear from your ticket agent for further information .”

The Gazette can confirm TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival continues into Day 3 headlined by American superstar Justin Timberlake WILL go ahead as planned.

Who will be performing on Saturday night at Lytham Festival and when?

Starting off Saturday celebrations at Lytham Festival is a group named Ctrl whose identity is currently clouded in mystery.

Due to be on stage at 5:15pm, the group’s Lytham Festival page comes up with an error, with some social media users thinking it could be a secret set.

Other uses think Ctrl are this hip-hop musical group from TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ctrlldn

At 6:15pm, the Norwegian singer-songwriter Dagny takes to the stage before the British hitmaker Jess Glynne.

Jess, perhaps best known for her number 1 singles ‘Hold My Hand’, ‘Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself’ and ‘I’ll Be There’, is due to come on at 7:15pm.

Headling Saturday night is then the American superstar Justin Timberlake.

The former N-Sync frontman turned best-selling solo artist takes to the stage at 9:15pm.

Timings for all performers are however approximate and subject to change.

Can I get last minute tickets for Satuday?

Yes, but you’ll have to get a move on!

Day tickets for Saturday are currently on release 2 with prices starting from £95.20.

They are available online or at the box office.

What else do I need to know before I arrive at Lytham Festival on Saturday?

Gates open 5pm and the show concludes by 11pm.

