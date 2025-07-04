Lytham Festival night CANCELLED due to 'adverse weather'
Lytham Festival which was due to feature Alanis Morissette this evening has been cancelled due to the weather.
The news was announced over the tannoy just before Lottery Winners were due to perform.
Announcing the news on their Facebook page a festival organiser said: "Due to adverse weather conditions we unfortunately have had to make the decision to cancel this evening.
"The safety of our customers, staff and artists is our priority and increasing high winds mean it would not be safe to go ahead.”
They added: “All customers will receive a full refund for tonight’s show. Please wait to hear from your ticket agent for further information.”
Justin Timberlake is due to headline tomorrow’s event, but is unclear whether or not it will go ahead.
