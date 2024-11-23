Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first week of I’m a Celeb is almost over.

In the past, ITV has aired ‘best bits’ episodes on a Saturday.

But what is the plan for 2024 - and do you need to tune in?

I’m a Celebrity is now in full swing and fans are being treated to generous helpings of Jungle goodness every night. Audiences are tuning in each and every night for all the latest action from the camp.

In past years, ITV has given viewers a break on a Saturday night by airing a ‘best bits’ recap episode. But has that changed in recent years?

The schedule for the hit reality show has been confirmed for the first week of the 2024 series - including how late each episode finishes. Which is great for planning your evenings - especially if your kids enjoy watching it.

Is I’m a Celeb on ITV on Saturdays?

A new episode of I’m a Celebrity will be airing every Saturday during the show’s run on ITV in 2024. It means that the show is on TV every single night over the coming weeks.

Is it a new episode or a recap?

In the past, ITV has aired a ‘best bits’ recap episode on a Saturday - which means you don’t have to make sure you are sat down at 9pm in front of your TV. However since 2022, I’m a Celeb has started to air proper episodes on Saturday, bringing it in line with the rest of the week.

It means fans get new episodes every day of the week throughout its run.

What time is the episode on Saturday?

ITV have brought the Saturday episode in line with the rest of the week and for November 23 it will start at 9pm. It is due to finish at 10.05pm - so it will last just over 65 minutes.

