Preston born cricketer turned TV star Freddie Flintoff is making further steps to return to our TV screens very soon.

46-year-old Freddie from Preston has been absent from TV ever since he suffered a horrific crash whilst filming BBC's Top Gear in December 2022.

Slowly the former England cricketer has been making his way back into the public eye over the past year, and it has now been revealed by an insider source that he is making concrete steps to return to TV again.

Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams proved a hit with audiences when it aired last year and now, national paper the Sun reports that Freddie has been in planning meetings with production company South Shore for the show's second series with filming expected to begin in Spring.

Andrew Flintoff came back to Lancashire to help transform the lives of a group of young cricketers in Freddie's Field of Dreams

A TV source told the Sun: “Freddie and staff have been quietly working on it since last month.

“It’s a show he feels passionate about and he’s excited to be returning to the grass roots of the sport.

“It will be his first major TV project in two years. Filming will start in a few months, when it’s warmer outside, and will take place in the north of England.

“A lot of the same production team will be involved in this series so Freddie will feel comfortable ahead of his big telly return."

Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams saw the father of four head to Leyland to create a cricket team from scratch with reluctant teenagers, and it proved popular from beginning to end.

The BBC announced in October 2022 that it had commissioned a second series of the show, but this was two months before Freddie’s Top Gear crash and in April 2023 it was reported that the BBC had postponed production.

However in September 2023, national papers reported that Freddie was preparing to get back to work on the programme, with filming starting this winter.

