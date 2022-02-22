Celebrity couple spotted together on horror 'date night' at Camelot Rises in Chorley

Sharing a clip with her 6 million Instagram followers, 22-year-old Molly said: 'We came to a horror drive in cinema... and my windscreen wiper took out one of the actors. Sorry to the actor!' Credit: Instagram/Tommy Fury

The Love Island stars survived the 'zombie outbreak' at the abandoned theme park, but one of the poor zombie actors nearly didn't.

Driving into its creepy grounds to watch a screening of The Ring, the couple were spooked by marauding 'zombies' who mobbed their car.

One ghoul planted his gory face against Molly's window, making her jump, but he was soon sent packing in comedy fashion after he was struck in the face by Molly's rogue windscreen wiper.

One ghoul planted its gory face against Molly-Mae's window, but he was soon sent packing after he was accidentally struck square in the face by Molly's windscreen wiper. Credit: Instagram/@mollymae

Sharing more of their scary but fun Camelot adventure, she told fans: "Tommy and I took a drive the other week to find this abandoned theme park (yes that's what we get up to when we get time together)

"We drove an hour and literally couldn't find anything/see a thing...

"This week coincidentally they opened up a zombie drive-in cinema at the abandoned theme park we tried to find, so we finally got a look around.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury visited Camelot Rises - the zombie 'experience' and drive-in horror cinema at the former theme park in Charnock Richard. Credit: Instagram/@mollymae

"Tommy used to come here as a kid!"

Their movie snacks included a giant tray full of crepes, marshmallows, doughnuts with chocolate sauce and popcorn.

On their way to Camelot, the celebrity couple also stopped for a Costa coffee at the BP garage next to the M6 in Standish, where they posed for a selfie with staff.

Camelot Rises has been a hit with horror fans and thrillseekers since it opened earlier this month.

Their movie snacks included a giant tray full of crepes, marshmallows, doughnuts with chocolate sauce and popcorn. Credit: Instagram/@mollymae