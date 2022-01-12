Camelot is set to 'come back from the dead' next month...

Camelot Rises: This is what the former theme park site looks like as it gets set for rebirth as 'zombie experience' attraction

The former Camelot theme park site in Charnock Richard will welcome thrill-seekers back through its gates for the first time in 10 years next month.

By Adam Lord
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 11:26 am

A terrifying new 'zombie experience and drive-in cinema is set to open throughout February and March.

The scare attraction, Camelot Rises, will see thrill-seekers park up in the derelict grounds to watch horror movies on large outdoor screens from the comfort of their cars. After the movie, guests can follow a guided route around the Camelot site for a "fully immersive, interactive zombie experience".

As the once thriving family theme park comes back into use, we decided to have a look at what the site looks like before it comes back from the dead. Site shots by Kelvin Stuttard.

A sneak peek from organisers of what is being dubbed the 'Camelot Castle'

Park N Party says Camelot Rises will be "an experience not to be missed", but warns that its not for the faint of heart.

The once-thriving theme park, based on the story of Camelot, King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, closed in November 2012.

For 8 years it stood abandoned, attracting 'urban explorers' who would venture into the grounds to explore its crumbling buildings and derelict rides.

Kelvin Stuttard
