A terrifying new 'zombie experience and drive-in cinema is set to open throughout February and March.
The scare attraction, Camelot Rises, will see thrill-seekers park up in the derelict grounds to watch horror movies on large outdoor screens from the comfort of their cars. After the movie, guests can follow a guided route around the Camelot site for a "fully immersive, interactive zombie experience".
As the once thriving family theme park comes back into use, we decided to have a look at what the site looks like before it comes back from the dead. Site shots by Kelvin Stuttard.