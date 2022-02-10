Camelot Rises will finally open its doors after its opening weekend was cancelled due to a "power outage". (Photo by Kelvin Stuttard)

The former Camelot theme park site welcomed guests through its gates for the first time in 10 years for a PR launch night on Friday (February 4).

But a power outage caused by a "national shortage of generators" meant the rest of its opening weekend had to be cancelled.

Park 'N Party, organisers of the spook-fest, confirmed affected customers would be able to swap their tickets for future dates as they were released.

A deadly accident has left the mythical world of Camelot destroyed and full of zombies hungry for human flesh. (Photo by Kelvin Stuttard)

The issue has since been rectified and Camelot Rises was set to welcome guests again from Thursday night (February 10).

"We can't wait to have everyone along," a spokesman said.

With the news Camelot Rises is finally going ahead, here's everything you need to know about Chorley' s new scare attraction.

As the army fight to keep control of the park, it's your turn to see if you can survive a deadly night of terror. (Photo by Kelvin Stuttard)

What is it?

Camelot Rises, located in Charnock Richard, is an immersive one-mile drive-through experience crawling with zombies "hungry for human flesh".

Guests drive through four zones - the River of the Dead, a Military Checkpoint, Camelot Castle and the Valley of the Dead - before reaching the 'Safe Zone' (aka the drive-in cinema).

As visitors navigate the zones, they will encounter 'zombies' lurking in the shadows and witness gory battles between soldiers and the undead.

As the legendary castle sits derelict, you will experience all of the sights, sounds and sensations that put you right in the middle of an apocalyptic event. (Photo by Kelvin Stuttard)

How much does it cost?

It costs £50 per car, inclusive of the booking fee.

What is included in a 'ticket'?

One £50 ticket will grant one car access to a single film screening.

Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted.

How many shows are there per day?

The number of showings per day ranges from one to three, depending on the date – which can be found in the schedule below.

When should you arrive?

Guests are advised to arrive at the screenings at least 45 minutes to one hour early – this will give people enough time to get comfortable before the movie starts.

How will you watch the movies at the drive-in?

You can view the film on three large screens.

The audio will be played through a frequency on your car radio, most likely an FM frequency.

A working car radio is essential to enjoy the movie.

What films are showing?

WEEK 2:

Thursday, February 10

- INSIDIOUS: 9pm

Friday, February 11

- 28 WEEKS LATER: 8pm (Sold out)

Saturday, February 12

- ANNABELLE COMES HOME: 5.30pm

- THE UNBORN: 9pm

Sunday, February 13

- REC (SUBTITLED): 5.30pm

- WRYMWOOD ROAD OF THE DEAD: 9pm

Monday, February 14

- JENNIFER'S BODY: 9pm

Tuesday, February 15

- ANNABELLE: 8pm

WEEK 3:

Thursday, February 17

- GET OUT: 5.30pm

- GRUDGE: 9pm

Friday, February 18

- 28 WEEKS LATER: 9pm

Saturday, February 19

- MONSTER HOUSE: 3pm

- I AM LEGEND: 5.30pm

- THE CURED: 9pm

Sunday, February 20

- FRANKENWEENIE: 3pm

- INSIDIOUS 2: 5.30pm

- RING: 9pm

WEEK 4:

Thursday, February 24

- 28 DAYS LATER: 9pm

Friday, February 25

- EVIL DEAD 2013: 9pm

Saturday, February 26

- 28 WEEKS LATER: 5.30pm

- REC (SUBTITLED): 9pm

Sunday, February 27

- LITTLE MONSTERS: 5.30pm

- THE NIGHT EATS THE WORLD: 9pm

WEEK 5:

Thursday, March 3

- TRAIN TO BUSAN (SUBTITLED): 9pm

Friday, March 4

- IT COMES AT NIGHT: 9pm

Saturday, March 5

- THE GIRL WITH ALL THE GIFTS: 5.30pm

- NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD: 9pm

Sunday, March 6

- THE STRANGERS: 5.30pm

- REC 2 (SUBTITLED): 9pm

WEEK 6:

Thursday, March 10

- I AM LEGEND: 9pm

Friday, March 11

- 28 DAYS LATER: 9pm

Saturday, March 12

- THE CRAZIES: 5.30pm

- A QUIET PLACE: 9pm

Sunday, March 13

- THE HILLS HAVE EYES: 5.30pm

- A QUIET PLACE 2: 9pm.

