Preston Christmas lights switch on 2021: Where to park, what's the weather forecast and who's performing

It's the City's biggest free event of the year - here are some key pieces of information to help you plan your day:

What times does it start and finish?

The festivities begin at 5.30pm and run until 7.45pm at Preston Flag Market.

The Preston Christmas lights will be switched on this Saturday (November 20)

Where can I park?

As in previous years there will be free parking available at Market surface car park, Penny Street car park and Trinity Square car park from 3pm on the day.

For more free parking dates and a map of the car parks visit this page on preston.gov.uk.

What's the weather forecast?

Crowds at the 2019 lights switch-on

Pack your umbrella! From Thursday until Saturday it will be mild and largely cloudy with the odd drizzly outbreak at times. Some bright or sunny intervals are possible in places. More widespread rain arriving later on Saturday. It could be breezy too!

Who's performing at the switch-on?

Jo O'Meara, formerly of S Club 7, and Blue singer and soap actor, Lee Ryan, will each be singing some of their groups biggest hits.

Since September, the winners of ‘Little Mix - The Search’ will also be playing live, including performing their most famous anthem, ‘Flowers’ from ‘Sweet Female Attitude’.

Also performing are the former lead singer of renowned American soul group ‘The Stylistics’ - Eban Brown, as well as 'The American Four Tops’ Motown Show.

There will also be Gem & Cook from CBeebies ‘Swashbuckle’ taking to the stage for the little ones as well as appearances from The Grinch and Santa.