Preston Christmas lights switch on: When is it? Who's performing and everything else you need to know ...

Here's everything you need to know about the event ...

When is the Preston Christmas lights switch on?

The lights will be switched on on Saturday, November 20.

Happy scenes at the 2019 Preston Christmas lights switch on

What time is the event?

It starts at 5.30pm and runs until 7.45pm.

Where are the festivities taking place?

The event is taking place in the Flag Market.

The 2019 Christmas lights in Preston

Do I need a ticket?

No. It's completely free to watch.

Who will be performing at the switch on?

Jo O'Meara, formerly of S Club 7, as well as Blue singer and soap actor, Lee Ryan, who will each be singing some of their groups biggest hits.

Former S Club 7 singer Jo O'Meara will be performing

Since September, the winners of ‘Little Mix - The Search’ will also be playing live, including performing their most famous anthem, ‘Flowers’ from ‘Sweet Female Attitude’.

Also performing are the former lead singer of renowned American soul group ‘The Stylistics’ - Eban Brown, as well as 'The American Four Tops’ Motown Show.

There will also be Gem & Cook from CBeebies ‘Swashbuckle’ taking to the stage for the little ones as well as appearances from The Grinch and Santa.

What covid precautions are being taken?

Lee Ryan, formerly of boy-band Blue, will also be performing

People are asked not to attend if they have Covid-related symptoms and those attending are encouraged to take a lateral flow test prior to the event.

What's been said about the event?

Mark Whittle from Preston BID said: “Owing to restrictions we were unable to stage the event physically in 2020, so we’ll make sure that this year’s Switch On is something special.

“This event is always really well attended, we’re hoping that years is no exception, and as usual, thousands of local people wrap up warm to join us outdoors for a great evening. We’re very grateful to city centre businesses, and the event’s sponsors, for making it possible and for their continued support."

Smooth Radio North West’s Jamie Griffiths added: “We’re proud to be returning to the Flag Market for this celebration – it’s going to be an entertaining night, kickstarting the festive period for 2021. I think we’re all ready for it!”

Is there a website or Facebook page I can follow?