Christmas events near me: A guide to some of the 2021 festive fun in Preston, Blackpool, Wigan, Manchester and Liverpool

Here's our guide to some of the top Christmas events in Preston, Blackpool, Wigan, Manchester and Liverpool ...

PRESTON

Christmas lights switch on - Saturday, November 20, at Preston Flag Market. Full details here.

Christmas markets are always popular - Manchester and Liverpool hold absolute crackers every year

Festive Preston at Winckley Square - Saturday, November 27: Winckley Square Gardens will become a Christmas paradise. There will be opportunities to have your face painted, dance around in an interactive snow globe, and have your photo taken with Father Christmas' sleigh.

Christmas Magic at Cuerden Valley Park - Saturday, December 11. Enjoy a sumptuous breakfast or lunch at Cuerden View Cafe, then write your letter to Father Christmas and collect a trail map to track down his secret grotto. After finding Father Christmas children can give them their letter and receive a gift. Full details here.

The Lady in White at Samlesbury Hall - December 13, 14, 16, 19, 20, and 23. Enjoy a spooky tale this Christmas, designed for families and lovers of ghost stories. This tale will take you back in time, in the candle-lit hallways of Lancashire's most haunted house, to hear the story of Lady Dorothy Southworth - The Lady in White. Full details here.

BLACKPOOL

There's loads to see and do this Christmas time

There will be a launch event on Friday, November 19, for winter attractions on the Promenade in front of the Tower - including a festive village, log cabins, light shows, illuminated Christmas trees and a skating rink. The Christmas lights will come on at the same time. Read our ultimate guide to what's on here.

WIGAN

Christmas lights switch-on - Saturday, November 20, in Market Place. Full details here.

Christmas Fair at Parbold Village Hall - Saturday, November 20, and Sunday, November 21, from 11am to 3pm.

Wigan Santa Parade - Wigan Council Events Team will be hosting the annual Santa Parade in Wigan Town Centre on Sunday, November 21. The event is aimed at families with children and there will be entertainment with a Santa Parade and reindeer, a stage show with community groups and a small funfair. Full details here.

Ice rink, Santa camp, Nativity trail, markets and carol singers at The Wayfarer in Parbold - Children (and their nearest and dearest) can make a day of visiting Santa together with ice skating, German bier and festive food from December 3 through to January 4. Booking to see Santa is advised. The Christmas markets are held Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 4pm. Full details here.

MANCHESTER

Christmas Markets - Open now until Sunday, December 20. Loads of stalls, loads to eat, drink and be merry. The Christmas Markets are located in different spaces around the city. They are located at: Albert Square (main square), Brazennose Street, St Ann’s Square, Exchange Street, New Cathedral Street, The Corn Exchange, Corporation Street. Full details here.

Get your skates on this Christmas

White Christmas The Musical at Palace Theatre & Opera House Manchester - From Monday, November 22, to Saturday, December 4. A timeless romantic comedy to warm the hearts of all ages. White Christmas features the classic songs Blue Skies, Sisters and the most famous festive song of all White Christmas. Full details here.

Silcock's Winter Wonderland at EventCity, next to The Trafford Centre in Manchester. The UK's largest indoor Christmas Theme Park runs from Saturday, December 4, to Sunday, January 2. Full details here.

Christmas Spectacular at The Bridgewater Hall - Thursday, December 16, at 7.30pm. Christmas Spectacular is a cracker of a show filled with music, dance, lights and spectacle. The Bridgewater Hall will spring to life with high kicks, festive fun and special effects plus all the trimmings in the company of glittering West End vocalists, a full orchestra and our all-star Jingle Belle dancers. Full details here.

LIVERPOOL

Christmas market - The Liverpool Christmas Market has around 40 stalls selling a mixture of sweet treats, street food and festive favourites like Bratwurst and mulled wine. Open now, it will run until Thursday, December 23, each day from 11am, closing at 9pm Sunday to Wednesday and 10pm Thursday to Saturday. The market is located around the North Side of St George's Hall on William Brown Street, and St John's Gardens at the back of St George's Hall.

Can't Touch This Christmas Special featuring Whigfield at Camp and Furnace, Greenland Street - Saturday, December 4. Nineties pop princess Whigfield (Saturday Night) returns to Liverpool for a Christmas jumper party like no other. Full details here.