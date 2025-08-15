Band initially formed at Colne's 2024 Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival set to make their main stage debut 12 months on

A chance meeting at last year’s award-winning Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival has led to the formation of one of Colne’s most exciting new bands, and now, just 12 months on, The New Market Street Hot Club are set to make their official festival debut.

Bringing the timeless spirit of Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli’s 1930s-40s Gypsy Jazz into the 21st century, this Colne-based quartet blends virtuosic swing, intricate improvisation, and modern flair.

The group features Mat Arnold and Dan Thomas on guitars, Dean Roberts on double bass, and Nicola Boardman on violin – each a dedicated musician and long-time admirer of the festival.

The story of the band’s formation is a truly local tale. While watching a set at Bee’s Knees during the 2024 Official Fringe, Mat approached Nicola with the idea of forming a Gypsy Jazz group. Three months later, The New Market Street Hot Club was born.

The New Market Street Hot Club will make their festival debut this August

Their name pays homage to the Colne venues where they honed their craft – Boyce’s Barrel, Jim’s, and Mojos – all located on New Market Street. Their growing reputation has seen them recently perform to a packed crowd at the Colne Muni, and now they’ll take to the Pendle Hippodrome stage on Saturday 23rd August at 12pm, fittingly located on New Market Street itself.

Guitarist Mat Arnold said: “We're absolutely buzzing to be performing at the Pendle Hippodrome. The Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival has always had an incredible atmosphere – it’s been a big part of our lives for years. To now be on the bill is just amazing.”

Bassist Dean Roberts said: “This town has such a special music culture. The audiences here really listen – they’re attentive, they care about the music. That kind of environment just brings the best out of us as performers. It’s something truly unique, and it stems from the blues festival – it’s in the DNA of Colne.”

Violinist Nicola Boardman said: “This event is run entirely by volunteers – people who love music and make it happen for the right reasons. When you buy a ticket, you’re supporting not just an amazing weekend, but helping to keep this festival alive. The line-up is incredible – if you don’t grab a ticket, you risk missing out on some truly unforgettable performances.”

The New Market Hot Club will perform at the Pendle Hippodrome on Saturday 23rd August

Full festival tickets, day tickets, plus afternoon and evening session tickets are available, with prices starting from as little as £30 per ticket. All tickets can be purchased online at www.bluesfestival.co.uk

Online ticket sales close at 6:45pm on Wednesday 20th August – any tickets purchased after that point can be purchased from the Colne Town Hall box office.

Alongside the music, festivalgoers can enjoy family-fun street entertainment, street food and much more across the weekend.

The 2025 festival is proudly sponsored by Barnfield Construction, continuing their support of Colne’s thriving cultural and creative scene.

Learn more here: www.barnfieldconstruction.co.uk