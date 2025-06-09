Anne and Maureen Nolan at the opening night of Grease at Blackpool Grand TheatreAnne and Maureen Nolan at the opening night of Grease at Blackpool Grand Theatre
19 fabulous pictures as the stars and dignitaries turn out to support Grease the Musical at Blakcpool Grand

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Editor Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette

Published 9th Jun 2025, 15:48 BST

Grease the Musical has landed in Blackpool.

And not even Blackpool stars of the stage and screen could avoid the hype.

As a pink explosion of fun and laughter gripped Blackpool Grand Theatre, local legends such as Anne and Maureen Nolan took to their seats to enjoy the high school coming of age musical.

It’s certinly isn’t a show to be missed.

Check out these 19 fabulous pictures of the crowds enjoying opening night.

Opening night of Grease at Blackpool Grand Theatre

1. Opening night of Grease at Blackpool Grand Theatre.

Opening night of Grease at Blackpool Grand Theatre | Martin Bostock Photo: Martin Bostock

Maureen and Anne Nolan at the opening night of Grease at Blackpool Grand Theatre

2. Opening night of Grease at Blackpool Grand Theatre.

Maureen and Anne Nolan at the opening night of Grease at Blackpool Grand Theatre | Martin Bostock Photo: Martin Bostock

Opening night of Grease at Blackpool Grand Theatre.

3. Opening night of Grease at Blackpool Grand Theatre.

Opening night of Grease at Blackpool Grand Theatre. | Martin Bostock Photo: Martin Bostock

Opening night of Grease at Blackpool Grand Theatre

4. Opening night of Grease at Blackpool Grand Theatre.

Opening night of Grease at Blackpool Grand Theatre | Martin Bostock Photo: Martin Bostock

