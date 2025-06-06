I went to the pinktastic opening night of Grease the Musical at Blackpool Grand Theatre and left mesmerised
Well in Blackpool on Thursday evening it was all anyone was talking about.
There was an explosion of pink at The Grand as hundreds of ‘pink ladies’ and musical fans gathered excitedly to see this new rendition of the classical high school coming of age musical.
A favourite of those young and old, Grease - the orginal movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, - has more than lasted the test of time.
If you are a fan then all I can say is get your tickets before they sell out - and they will as this show is fabulous.
Even Blackpool’s famous Nolan sisters Anne and Maureen Nolan came out to show their support dressed elegantly in bright pink to mark the occasion.
The small but perfectly formed cast not only sing and dance but many play their own instruments too.
The talent on show was incredible and made the show only even more mesmerising.
This new version of the musical had all the big numbers - inlcuding You’re the One that I want and Grease Lightning - expertly excuted by the cast.
Special mention must go to Sandy D played by the fabulous Blythe Jandoo, Tyler Collins as Kenickie and Fiona Wood as Betty Rizzo for the extra sprinkling of wow.
The vocals and music throughout the performance seemed effortless as many of the cast switched between singing, dancing and playing their instruments in the blink of eye.
Extra kudos must also be given to the cast for keeping it together after a sound system malfunction after the first number forced the show to halt and restart with a 10 minute interval.
We are so lucky to have The Grand on our doorsteps.
Everytime I go - the majestic nature of the place never fails to impress me.
The staff and volunteers can ever do enough for you and the town would definitely be cultually poorer without it.
But if we want to keep attracting wonderful talent and shows coming to Blackpool we must vote with out feet and attend.
If you haven’t been for a while but fancy it - get yourself to Grease the Musical - I promise you won’t be disappointed.
Grease the Musical is at The Grand until June 14 before touring around the UK in 2026.
Tickets start at £15 and are available here.
