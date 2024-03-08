Watch our video tour of one of Lancashire's most stunning homes, from the open plan design to huge garden

This home is a dream
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Mar 2024, 16:34 GMT
On the market for £550,000 with Forbes Estate Agents, this charming countryside idyll is the ideal rural escape. A gorgeous three-bed mews home set in a courtyard development in Brindle, this property boasts a stunning open-plan kitchen/diner, spacious bedrooms, a modern four-piece family bathroom, a garden overlooking nearby woodlands, large patio areas, and a detached garden room annexe. Take a look around...

