Victoria goes Hippy Boho

Victoria Bowling Club in Preston gets a facelift.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Bowling Club in Preston is undergoing a make over ready for the new crown green bowling season starting mid March this year.Volunteers are getting the green ready to play on, and various jobs are taking place around the green.

We have re-painted the Away Team Shelter in the hippy colours of Orange and Blue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We welcome new members of all ages and of no bowling ability and team players.We are happy to give lessons and hire the green out to other groups wishing to play bowls.

This is a superb way to make friends and get some fresh air.If you would like any further information about our club, call Derek on 07968904545.