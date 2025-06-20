​Vernon Carus captain Wes Royle aims to lead from the front with the bat

Vernon Carus skipper Wes Royle

​Wes Royle is looking to make the most of a fine start to the season with the bat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Vernon Carus captain is the club’s leading runscorer after accumulating almost 300 runs from the first eight games in league and cup.

Averaging just under 50, Royle has a top score of 59 and is pleased with his current form, but he is hoping to take his own performances to another level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An experienced player who is now approaching the personal milestone of 9,000 career runs, the skipper sees no reason why he can’t enjoy a golden summer at the crease.

"I think one thing I have enjoyed since taking on the captaincy – I think this is my fourth year as captain – is taking that added responsibility on and be able to lead from the front,” said Royle.

"When I have got the bat in hand, I’ve got a job to do and I enjoy that added responsibility – it’s not just for me, it’s for the team.

"I think I have started well although I have been disappointed; I think I have had three scores in the 40s, a 35, a 23 – so I have had a lot of good starts under my belt, I just need to turn them into big scores when I get the opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want my season to mirror Vernons’ season really and push us higher up the league table.”

While Royle and other players such as Ian Dunn will provide experience, 14-year-old Muhammad Patel is encouraged to provide the fireworks.

The opening fast bowler is already on the radar of Lancashire after taking 31 wickets, including a best of 6-24, in his debut season last year.

"Muhammad is going through that period where he is turning into a young man,” said Royle. "I have given him that backing and trust albeit he’s a young man but he’s got the skills to go out there and perform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the same time, it's a tough school for him. We are playing against professionals, we are playing against top overseas amateurs who have played at a high level and English amateurs who have been around the leagues for a long time.

"He’s got a lot of learning to do but I have every faith in him that he will grow throughout the season and be a real asset.”

This weekend’s fixtures

​NL DIV 1: Chorley v Blackpool, Fleetwood v Garstang, Fulwood & Broughton v Netherfield, Kendal v Settle, Leyland v Longridge.

​NL DIV 2: Carlisle v Euxton, St Annes v Mawdesley, Penwortham v Barrow, TC v Vernon Carus, Great Eccleston v Carnforth.

PS: Eccleston v Lancaster, Fylde v Penrith, K&W v Heysham, Morecambe v Preston, Torrisholme v Burneside, Westgate v Rufford.