Tynedale 25 Preston Grasshoppers 15: Hard-fought game goes against Hoppers

Preston Grasshoppers lost at Tynedale on Saturday Photo: Mike Craig

Preston Grasshoppers were on the wrong end of a hard-fought game as they were beaten at Tynedale Park on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hoppers would have been full of confidence following their 11-try thrashing of Scunthorpe the week before.

However, it was a frustrating start to the afternoon for Dan Orwin’s side as prop Daz Hill exited the field with an injury in the opening few minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a cagey start from both sides, Cam Grant kicked the first points of the game in giving Tynedale a 3-0 lead after 12 minutes.

Hoppers’ full-back Sam Freeman levelled the scores with a kick of his own four minutes later before they notched the opening try of the game.

Ed Keohane’s looping kick was allowed to bounce by the Tynedale backs, the fly-half then collecting the ball to touch down and give the Hoppers an 8-3 lead.

That lead was cancelled out when Tynedale hooker Ben Haigh bundled over for a try to make the scores 8-8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, it was the Hoppers who led at half-time as they retook the lead with the best move of the half.

The ball was well worked from right to left with winger Owain Williams using a nice bit of pace to cross for a try which restored their five-point advantage.

Freeman extended that lead to seven, with his conversion giving Hoppers a 15-8 lead at the half.

Both sides made a sloppy start to the second period but, after some heavy pressure, Haigh got his second try and Grant converted to ensure the scores were level again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game was then stopped by referee Nathan Howarth for a lengthy period following a neck injury suffered by Hoppers’ Rob Willetts.

As play resumed however, the momentum swung firmly in the hosts’ favour as Grant landed a penalty to leave Hoppers three points behind at 18-15.

Tynedale captain Will Miller then extended their lead with a try, which Grant subsequently converted.

Keohane then missed a late kick which would have sent the travelling Hoppers home with a bonus point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tynedale: Grant, Tully, Beaty, Miller, Hutton, Rodgers, Telford; Turnill, Haigh, Caudle, Dunn, Nankivell, Hanning, Hall-Lyon, Richards. Replacements: Chaplin, Hughes, Rattray, Baines, Leslie.

Preston Grasshoppers: Freeman, Browne, Glover, Russell, Williams, Keohane, Singleton; Parkinson, Holden, Hill, Naylor, Causey, Richardson, Longson, Castle. Replacements: Boylan, Norrington, Willetts, Haigh, Murray.