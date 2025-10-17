No easy points, warns Hoppers coach Orwin following try-fest last time out

​​Preston Grasshoppers head off on the first of the season’s three treks to the North East tomorrow to take on fourth-placed Tynedale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following last Saturday’s comprehensive rout of Scunthorpe, Hoppers head coach Dan Orwin warned: “We have got to be on it every match – there are no easy points in this league.

“But we have beaten Tynedale away before”

Not last season, however, when his side went down 25-18 before a 31-31 thriller at Lightfoot Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoppers scored 11 tries in last weekend's 74-7 rout of Scunthorpe (photo: Mike Craig)

Orwin added: “Tynedale are going well this season and are particularly strong at home.

“We will need to replicate our patience from last Saturday and stick to the game plan.”

Hoppers make several changes, with Louis Singleton starting at scrum-half, Hugo Castle at No.8, Jacob Browne switching to centre and Ben Haigh on the wing.

Hoppers are now eighth in National Two North, with three wins out of six. Opponents Tynedale have won five and lost one of their fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde travel to rock-bottom Scunthorpe for the clubs’ first meeting since 2019.

Last weekend’s first Fylde defeat to to National Two North leaders Sheffield, following a draw and four victories, saw them slip to fifth place. Scunthorpe have collected just four losing bonus points in their six straight defeats.

Vale of Lune’s second successive defeat in Regional Two North West, after three wins in a row, dropped them to fourth place ahead of tomorrow’s visit to Altrincham Kersal.

The hosts are seeking their first victory of the campaign and find themselves next to bottom.

Vale did the double last season, 43-26 in Altrincham and 24-19 at home.

They have Ross Pillow starting at prop this weekend.