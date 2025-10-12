​​Preston Grasshoppers 74 Scunthorpe 7: ​Best yet, declares Orwin after rout of bottom club

Eleven tries – eight of them in the second half – saw Hoppers rack up a cricket score against bottom-of-the-table Scunthorpe to end their two-game losing run.

“That was a really good second half,” said head coach Dan Orwin. “The best I have ever seen us play.

“We talked at half-time about playing in the right areas of the pitch and keeping our shape, and we stepped up.

“Scunthorpe are not a terrible side, but we kept them quiet.”

Hoppers run another of their 11 tries (photo: Mike Craig)

Man of the match was Ed Keohane, moved to fly-half and employing his big boot to devastating effect, and Orwin said: “He managed the game really well – it’s what we’ve been missing.”

But Keohane was by no means the only star.

In their different ways, hooker Harry Holden and winger Owain Williams both bagged hat-tricks, while full-back Sam Freeman claimed 24 points with a try, penalty and eight conversions – several of them from the touchline – and wing Jacob Browne scored two tries, including one which he started, finished and was involved in three times altogether.

The other touchdowns fell to lock Ellis Causey and centre Billy Glover. But this was basically a highly-effective squad performance, with the replacements slotting in seamlessly to put pressure on the starting XV.

Hoppers took the lead after just 70 seconds and rarely looked back.

Scunthorpe pulled it back to 12-7 on the half-hour with a try by flanker Dan Longden, converted by Will Dark.

But from then on it was virtually one-way traffic.

The home side’s discipline was good, too, conceding just four penalties in the whole game.

Scunthorpe never gave up trying, but, as the errors mounted, they had no answer to Hoppers’ deadly line-out drives, strong scrum and free-flowing backs, as they made it three wins out of six in National League Two North and move up to eighth place.